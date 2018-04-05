Sanaipei Tande and Otile Brown in the video of their new song 'Chaguo la Moyo Wangu'. PHOTO | COURTESY

Musician Sanaipei Tande and Swahili RnB heartthrob Otile Brown have released a love ballad together, which has set tongues wagging over the visible onset chemistry between the two.

The song titled Chaguo la Moyo Wangu, captures the two singers as a couple declaring their undying love for each other on their wedding day.

Sanaipei wears an off shoulder mermaid wedding gown while Otile Brown looks dapper in a navy blue suit.

Social media has been abuzz with speculation ever since pictures of the two in a wedding setting emerged online.

The two are have neither denied nor confirmed if they really got hitched in a secret wedding.

The song is produced by Teddy B, and directed by X Antony.