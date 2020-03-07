Sanaipei Tande hangs her karaoke boots

Singer Sanaipei Tande has finally quit hosting karaoke at clubs to fully focus on her music career.

Sana, as she is popular known, made the announcement on Friday, bidding goodbye to her fans who have been with her for the past 13 years while hosting karaoke in different night clubs in Nairobi.

“13 YEARS 32 CLUBS! I finally drop the karaoke Mic #bdaymonth @thegroveriverside THANK U to ALL who have ever graced my karaokes! Gipsy, Club Legend Karen&Baricho rd, Karen Blix, Space Lounge, Btzek Lounge, Le Palanka, Anuba, 40forty,” tweeted Sanaipei.

She acknowledged fellow musician Juacali for having been one of the few people to encourage her to get back to music fulltime.

“@juacaligenge has been urging me FOR YEARS to quit karaoke and concetrate on music!!! Bibi @lillyasigo made sure he came to confirm that i was indeed hosting my LAST ONE @thegroveriverside Grateful,” explained Sana.

The Aiyana hit maker started her musical career back in 2004 with the Sema group after they won the East Africa Coca Cola Popstars Talent Search that year.

After the group split, Sanaipei launched her solo career and thereafter joined radio going on to work for Capital FM, Kiss 100 and Easy FM.

Sanaipei si wewe mrembo duh — Swahiliyan (@Swahiliyan) March 3, 2020

You have been the best host in all the 32 clubs having visited 7of them and you never disappoint. Thank you — Derek Schofield Ouma (@DerekSchofieldO) March 3, 2020

We will always miss u gal all the best in the new endeavors — gatana micheal (@mmgatana) March 3, 2020

Consistently the hottest one everywhere you go… My queen — Count de Money (@NjauMuchira) March 4, 2020