‘Sad’ DJ Makena appeals to Uhuru on new Covid-19 rules





DJ Pierra Makena has penned an emotional letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta in the wake of the cancellation of an event she is part of.

On Friday, President Kenyatta banned political and social gatherings for 30 days in a raft of measures he said will help stem to stem the third wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

That announcement was not music to the ears of the renowned disc jockey however, as Makena’s Park n’ Chill, a drive-in social event where revellers get to party at the comfort of their cars was cancelled.

Makena has since, in a letter she posted on social media, asked the President to reconsider some of his measures as her event adhered to Covid-19 guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.

“Mr President. We keep social distancing whilst in our cars. Just like restaurants we close at.8:15pm we have observed all the Covid-19 guidelines given to us. Why cancel us? I know I can never reach you face to face, but somehow this might get to you. I deeply believe there is a misinterpretation of your speech. Please help!!,” she wrote.

The bi-monthly event which normally attracted hundreds at the Carnivore Grounds was set for its 16th edition.

Makena says the event was a new way for an entertainer to make a living after Covid-19 hit last year and brought everything to a standstill.

“Dear Mr. President. It’s a sad day for me as an entertainer in this country. This Covid-19 is taking a toll on us. We.were denied anything that could make us earn a genuine living. But we didn’t give up coz we believe it’s for our good. We have now learnt a new way to fit in the new normal! As creatives, we have come up with ideas. Park and chill is an okay event 🙏,” she added.

Artists, including musicians and comedians have been the most affected by the government measures with social and entertainment gatherings banned for the better part of the last year.