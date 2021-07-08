Join our Telegram Channel
Ruto, Raila mourn Ng’weno

July 8th, 2021 1 min read

Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga have led in sharing their condolences with the family of the late veteran journalist Hillary Ng’weno.

Ng’weno breathed his last on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, after a long illness, his family announced.

In his tribute, Ruto described Ng’weno as a pioneered robust, independent profound, journalist who mixed nascent post-independence democracy and cast a brilliant spotlight on government and governance.

“I join Kenyans in mourning the passing of this icon, appreciating his abundant contributions, and comforting his family for the loss of a great man. May he rest in eternal peace,” he mourned.

ODM leader Raila Odinga eulogised Ng’weno as an outstanding student who became the first Kenyan to join Harvard University.

Further, Raila, says Ng’weno’s mentorship paved way for many young journalists in the country.

“Hilary’s work played a leading role in promoting press freedom in Kenya and thus helping to expand the country’s democratic space. His example and mentorship paved the way for dozens of young journalists who have followed in his footsteps to bring us the news we so value today. May he rest in peace,”

Others who shared their condolences are former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka and Nation Media Group editorial director Mutuma Mathiu

 

 

 

