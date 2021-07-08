Ruto, Raila mourn Ng’weno





Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga have led in sharing their condolences with the family of the late veteran journalist Hillary Ng’weno.

Ng’weno breathed his last on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, after a long illness, his family announced.

In his tribute, Ruto described Ng’weno as a pioneered robust, independent profound, journalist who mixed nascent post-independence democracy and cast a brilliant spotlight on government and governance.

“I join Kenyans in mourning the passing of this icon, appreciating his abundant contributions, and comforting his family for the loss of a great man. May he rest in eternal peace,” he mourned.

Hillary Boniface Ng'weno, was the father of Kenyan journalism. Ng'weno's career began as a brilliant scribe, but he firmly established himself as a towering journalist and a historian of tremendous power. pic.twitter.com/8cNtafVw0l — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 8, 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga eulogised Ng’weno as an outstanding student who became the first Kenyan to join Harvard University.

Further, Raila, says Ng’weno’s mentorship paved way for many young journalists in the country.

“Hilary’s work played a leading role in promoting press freedom in Kenya and thus helping to expand the country’s democratic space. His example and mentorship paved the way for dozens of young journalists who have followed in his footsteps to bring us the news we so value today. May he rest in peace,”

Others who shared their condolences are former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka and Nation Media Group editorial director Mutuma Mathiu

A giant of Kenyan journalism has fallen.The legendary Hilary Ngweno was undoubtedly Kenya’s finest newspaper editor and trailblazer who has had more impact on Kenyan journalism than any other publisher or editor.He set-up the first locally owned & independent newspapers in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/hpj88boxtS — Yusuf Hassan (@MPyusufhassan) July 7, 2021

A giant of Kenyan journalism has fallen.The legendary Hilary Ngweno was undoubtedly Kenya’s finest newspaper editor and trailblazer who has had more impact on Kenyan journalism than any other publisher or editor.He set-up the first locally owned & independent newspapers in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/hpj88boxtS — Yusuf Hassan (@MPyusufhassan) July 7, 2021

Hilary Ng’weno will be remembered as a pioneer in independent broadcasting.He was a journalist par excellence who greatly contributed to the growth of the Kenya journalism in every aspect. My condolences go to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/r9wlqHsQv5 — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) July 8, 2021

Go and rest in Eternal peace Hilary Ng’weno, a true legend who created a generation of journalists and changed the trajectory of our history. — Mutuma Mathiu 🇰🇪 (@mutuma_mathiu) July 7, 2021