Ruto: Parliament should not ‘waste time’ discussing my security

Deputy President William Ruto during an interview with the Nation on January 23, 2020 at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Deputy President William Ruto argues that Parliament should focus on ‘other’ issues as compared to discussing the changes recently made on his security detail.

He aired the views on Twitter, in response to a local news headline that suggesting lawmakers planned to grill Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, and PS Karanja Kibicho in relation to last week’s incident in which his security was reportedly downgraded.

Ruto emphasized that discussing the change in his security was a ‘waste of time’.

PARLIAMENTARY time should not be WASTED on non-issues. The AP is a PROFESSIONAL SECURITY SERVICE and those who think its a down grade are WRONG. Parliament should instead focus on DEPLOYMENT to serious security SITUATIONS in areas where bandits are causing mayhem & destruction. pic.twitter.com/9fAbe5ugqy — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 31, 2021

The government is reported to have withdrawn the elite General Service Unit (GSU) team from guarding all the DP’s official and private residences and replaced them with the Administration Police (AP) in what has been considered a downgrade.

And while several of his allies and his communication team has publicly protested the move The DP, who is reported to have fallen out with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta but insists he will not resign from office, has meanwhile appeared to welcome his new security team.