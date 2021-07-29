Ruto explains bottom-up economy model





A day after Kandara MP Alice Wahome and other lawmakers affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto appeared to struggle to explain the bottom-up approach they have been vouching for, the DP has taken up the responsibility.

Wahome, and her Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichungwah stammered their way through explanations in separate TV interviews when asked to break down the model that would be adapted by the DP’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) should he succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

And now, the DP says this model will benefit millions of Kenyans who are unemployed.

“Bottom-up is anchored on deliberately promoting investment and financial instruments targeting the millions who are unemployed, hustler enterprises, and the farmer groups,” Ruto stated.

Further adding that the approach will have more benefits than the Trickle Down economic which bred cartels.

“It is the ECONOMY. Trickle-down FAILED for aiding patronage & cronyism, breeding cartels & monopolies that benefits FEW,” he wrote.