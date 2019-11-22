Ruth Matete to wed Nigerian boo this Saturday

Tusker Project Fame season five winner Ruth Matete will walk down the aisle this Saturday and the lucky man is Nigerian, John Apewajoye aka Mr. Beloved John.

Mwalimu King’ang’i broke the news of the wedding during his morning radio show on Classic FM. He congratulated the couple ahead of their day and wished them well in the marriage life.

The songstress has been keeping a low profile on matters love matters after her break-up with former Tahidi High actor, Prince Tsyder in 2014.

The TPF winner has more than once admitted to going through a lot, including losing a relationship that she thought “was the one”.

However, Dr. Cupid seems to have struck and now she is getting married to Mr. Beloved John, a former law enforcement officer who is currently residing in Kenya.

Matete got engaged last year.

The singer and her boo have been spending some quality time together and even sometimes preach alongside each other.

One of the Instagram messages she penned to her man on September 22, this year reads: “Genesis 29:35 KJV And she conceived again, and bare a son: and she said, Now will I praise the Lord : therefore she called his name Judah; and left bearing. Leah not only bore sons for Jacob her husband, but nations. A day like this some years ago, a nation was born in the person of @mrbelovedjohn As you celebrate your birthday today, I pray for you. That God will bless you with things money can buy and things money cannot buy. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING.”

Another message to her husband to be on October 6, 2019 read: “Tis’ so sweet To trust in Jesus Just to take Him at His word Just to rest Upon His promise Just to know “Thus saith the Lord”

#Mapenziyangunawe #Yamenogea#I_like_the_way_unanihandle#KweliKweliniMapenzi”