Ruth Matete shows off her baby bump for the first time





Kenyan gospel singer Ruth Matete has for the very first time showed off her cute baby bump. Matete has shared a picture on Instagram of herself dressed in a white long off-shoulder gown while tenderly holding her tummy.

The beautiful photo was accompanied with a powerful quote on pregnancy and motherhood.

“You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are bold and you are beautiful. Go forward in your boldness, in your beauty and in your contentedness. Trust your body to birth and know that the collective power of women worldwide will be with you – Unknown,” she wrote.

HUBBY’S DEATH

Matete had previously not posted any pictures of her baby bump on social media as she had deactivated all her social media accounts following the tragic death of her husband, John Apewajoye, in a fire accident at their home in April.

Her husband’s death sparked off a prolonged controversy with Matete only being allowed to bury her husband after three months.

The Nigerian Embassy had initially barred Matete from burying her husband until investigations into the circumstances in which he died were complete.

At the end of three months, Matete was left with a huge mortuary fee and had to appeal to Kenyans for help in settling debt.

Matete and the late Apewajoye got married in November 2019 in a ceremony that was only attended by close friends and family members.