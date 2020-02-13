Rudeboy: Why I can’t wait to perform with Weasel

Nigerian musician Paul Okoye has opened up to the possibility of teaming up with his Ugandan artiste Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel.

Okoye is currently touring Uganda ahead of a series of shows in Kampala this weekend.

“I remember we had gone to perform in Rwanda (sometime back) and during one interview on radio, the presenter played the Nakudata hit and I asked him ‘who is he’? His reply was they are a duo from Uganda. I then looked for their contacts and asked them to come to Rwanda so that we could perform together. Unfortunately, I never got a chance to meet them again,” recalled Okoye, commonly referred to as Rudeboy.

Weasel has struggled to lit up the entertainment scene since the tragic death of his long-time partner Mowzey Radio last year.

But Okoye seems to be doing just fine since parting ways with his twin brother Peter, with whom he performed at the start of his career as P-Square.

It remains to be seen whether Rudeboy indeed has plans for Weasel, who is the younger brother of renowned musician Jose Chameleone, or he was, in fact just playing to the gallery to stoke interest during his Kampala tour.