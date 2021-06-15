Ronaldo courts Coca-Cola controversy

Real Madrid and Portugal forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, kisses his trophy after winning the The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 Award on January 9, 2017 in Zurich. AFP PHOTO

Cristiano Ronaldo has courted controversy by removing two bottles of Coca-Cola placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference.

The 36-year old – who’s previously revealed it irritates him when his son drinks fizzy drinks – moved the two bottles away from his chair before shouting in Portuguese: ‘Drink water!’

He then brandished a water bottle and placed it in front of himself for the remainder of the interview, muttering ‘Coca-Cola’ with noticeable disdain.

Ronaldo was speaking ahead of Portugal’s first game of the Euros which the team will play against Hungary today at 5pm (GMT).

Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game, is notoriously fastidious about his diet and exercise regime.

His laser focus on fitness and well-being has allowed him to continue playing at an elite level well into his 30s when many players retire.

The Portuguese has previously revealed his diet consists of six mini-meals spread throughout the day, featuring plenty of fruit, vegetables, and clean protein such as fish or chicken cooked without oil.

His favourite dish is a Portuguese classic called Bacalhau à Brás that consists of layers of cod, onions, thinly sliced potatoes and black olives on top of eggs.

Mostly, the sportsman drinks water – though revealed that he enjoys the occasional glass of juice with breakfast and wine with dinner.

In terms of training, Ronaldo is thought to work out for three to four hours at a time, five days a week, and swears by a mixture of cardio, weights and football drills to keep himself in top physical condition.

Eight hours of sleep per night to help keep up his ‘mental strength’ rounds out the routine of one of the fittest men on the planet.