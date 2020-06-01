Ringtone: My beef with Willy Paul is nothing personal

The ever controversial gospel singer Ringtone has said his endless beef with former gospel singer Willy Paul is nothing personal.

For the longest time now, Ringtone and Willy Paul have been trolling each other on social media with name calling and insults.

CONFUSING CHRISTIANS

But Ringtone insists the only misgivings he has with Willy Paul is for confusing Christians.

“He started well and after we bought his music, he got a bit of money bought a Mercedes and started sleeping around with girls,” Ringtone said.

“I don’t have beef with WillyPaul or Bahati or anyone else in this industry. The only thing I’m saying is none of us is righteous but we shouldn’t use our music to confuse Christians especially in public,” he added.

PEACE OF MIND

Since Willy Paul switched to secular music, Ringtone has never given him peace of mind.

The feud has escalated to a point where Willy Paul has threatened to rough up Ringtone when and if they ever cross paths.

But an unfazed Ringtone has kept going at Willy Paul.

Whereas a section of fans feel Ringtone is clout chasing as he has done this in the past, some are of the opinion that he could be harbouring a personal vendetta against Willy Paul.