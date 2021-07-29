Ringtone arrives in court in an ambulance for Alai case

Musician Ringtone arrives at the Kibera Law Court for the hearing of a case in which he has accussed blogger Robert Alai of assault. PIC: Dennis Onsongo

Gospel singer Ringtone on Thursday arrived at the Kibera Law courts in an ambulance while seemingly in pain.

The musician, whose real name is Alex Apoko, was in court to attend to a case in which he’s accused controversial blogger Robert Alai of assault and malicious damage to property.

He was dressed in what appears to be a hospital gown, with parts of his body including his face and hands heavily bandaged.

The court appearance comes a day after the singer dismissed reports his actions during and after an incident where he claimed to have been assaulted by Alai were consistent with a public stint.

“I am still in pain,” he told Nairobi News.

“I have been experiencing severe headaches, my jaw hurts, my arms hurt, and I’m constantly dizzy.”

Since that incident which was captured on video, Ringtone has released several videos on social media in which he repeatedly says he is hurting and in need of treatment, while vowing that Alai will pay for his actions.

“There is no way I could have faked the blood dripping from my face. The injuries I sustained when Alai hitting me are real, and the 500k worth of damages made to my property is also very real.”

Apart from promising Ringtone a battle royale in the corridors of justice in an interview with Nairobi News, Alai, also an aspiring politician has remained uncharacteristically quiet.

Alai and Ringtone had what appears to be a public altercation sometime last week when they were filmed exchanging not-so-pleasant words, as the blogger charging towards the singer with a rungu (club) in his hand.

Ringtone would claim he was hit ‘severally’ on the head with that rungu while the window of his car was also smashed. He further claims to have used more than half a million shillings to treat himself and repair his car.

But the Natufata bibi hitmaker’s track record of clout chasing and publicity stunts have made Kenyans on Twitter suspicious about the legitimacy of his injuries, as well as the incident entirely; with some people claiming that it could be a stunt to promote an upcoming song by the artist, as he’s done so before.