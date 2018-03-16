Rihanna on March 15, 2018 accused Snapchat of shaming domestic abuse victims after an advertisement made light of her beating by fellow pop star Chris Brown. PHOTO| AFP

Musician Rihanna does not think much of Snapchat’s apology for an advertisement that appeared to mock her incident of domestic violence with former boyfriend Chris Brown.

The ad, for a game called “Would You Rather?“, featured photos of the two singers and asked users if they would “rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.”

Rihanna posted an Instagram Story on Thursday to denounce Snapchat.

“Shame on you,” Rihanna wrote. “Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

The ad was posted on Sunday.

Many users caught the thinly veiled reference to the infamous 2009 incident when Chris Brown violently assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Brown choked, bit, and punched Rihanna and threatened to kill her, landing her in the hospital.

ISSUED APOLOGY

After the backlash, Snapchat pulled the ad from the platform and issued an apology, explaining that it was reviewed and approved in error.

On Thursday, Rihanna hopped on her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on the incident.

“Now SNAPCHAT,” “I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!”

“I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!!”

Her biting comments already have some people ready to uninstall the app once and for all.