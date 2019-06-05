Rihanna beats Beyonce to world’s richest female musician’s crown

Rihanna was on Monday named the world’s wealthiest female musician beating, among others, Beyonce, who came in fourth after Madonna and Céline Dion.

At 31, Rihanna has amassed a Sh60 billion ($600 million) fortune after launching wildly popular businesses in makeup and lingerie, according to Forbes.

Madonna was second with Sh57 billion ($570 million), Céline Dion third at Sh45 billion ($450 million) and Beyoncé with Sh40 billion ($400 million).

The Work, Work, Work singer’s cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty which she started in 2017, has significantly helped her build her fortune according to Forbes. According to the outlet, Fenty’s success has been, in part, to social media.

COSMETIC LINE

The cosmetics line is also set apart from others because of its expansive foundation options. While most cosmetic brands have a few shades of foundation, Fenty offers 40 shades.

She is also behind the Savage X Fenty lingerie line and is expected to be the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the French luxury fashion house.

The Barbadian singer would be the first woman of colour to head up a line with the company, which owns the famous Louis Vuitton brand.

Rihanna told The New York Times in an interview published last month that the motivation for expanding into different creative outlets was happiness, and that money didn’t drive her work.

HARDSHIPS

“Money is happening along the way, but I’m working out of what I love to do, what I’m passionate about. Work will change when my life changes in the future but an amount of money is not going to stop that,” Rihanna told the newspaper.

Forbes also noted how Rihanna has overcome hardships to get to where she is today, including on the list of self-made women.

The outlet cited her abusive father and the assault by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009.

Overall, the Stay singer is numbered at 37 on the list of America’s self-made women, which includes Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Kylie Jenner.