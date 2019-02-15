Legalize it: Richie Spice asks Kenyan MPs to support Marijuana Bill

Jamaican reggae artiste Richie Spice (left) receives a portrait of himself from Karinga Mbugua ahead of his performance at the 'Nobody Can Stop Reggae' concert at the KICC grounds in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Visiting Jamaican reggae legend Richell Bonner, better known as Richie Spice, has urged other Kenyan legislators to support Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s campaign to legalize marijuana.

Richie Spice, who is set to rock his fans on Saturday at the ‘Nobody Can Stop Reggae’ concert at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), said he was excited to learn that efforts are being made to have marijuana legalized in Kenya as it is in Jamaica.

“I just learnt that a minister (sic) here wants use of marijuana legalized, others should help him. I’m feel thrived for real to know that our people will be employed, you know there will be more jobs, we will get more medicine. These are very uplifting vibes for real, they give joy,” Richie Spice said during a media briefing on Friday.

He went on to say that weed, if legalized and regulated, as is the case in Jamaica, weed consumption wouldn’t be harmful.

GREAT SHOW

“In Jamaica you only allowed to carry two ounce (60 grams) per person and the policeman won’t arrest you. Found with more than that, you get locked up. It’s legalized but regulated and that’s what we want here in Kenya,” he said.

Last year, Okoth wrote to the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to facilitate him in preparing a Bill – the Marijuana Control Bill – which seeks to decriminalize the cultivation and use of the stimulant in the country.

Okoth also proposed for progressive taxation measures for the marijuana industry to boost the economy and spur job creation.

This is a dream the 47-year-old reggae star can’t wait to see become to reality in Kenya.

At the same time, Richie Spice has promised his Kenyans fans a great show in which he will perform alongside Element Band.