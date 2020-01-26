REVEALED: Ben Pol and Anerlisa’s grand wedding plans

Tanzanian Bongo star Ben Pol has revealed that he and his Kenyan fiancée Anerlisa Muigai will soon tie the knot in a white wedding.

In an interview with Clouds FM, the Moyo Mashine hitmaker said he has already paid Anerlisa’s dowry ahead of their big day.

“Mimi na Anerlisa tuna mipango mingi mbeleni. Nishamlipia hadi mahari, lakini sidhani kama nitakuwa sahihi nikitaja ni mahari kiasi gani nimelipa kwao,” he said.

He also revealed that they have had a tradition wedding and the only remaining thing is for them to set a date for their wedding.

“Tumefanya taratibu zote za kimila. Nyumbani kwao tumeshakamilisha kila kitu. Kilichobaki ni zile taratibu za kizungu tu,” he explained.

According to Ben Pol they met at the beginning of 2018 during a press conference which had been organized by Anerlisa’s friend.

“Baadaye vile watu wametawanyika mimi nikawe niko naye. Tukajikuta tuko pamoja, tukaongea kidogo, tukabadilishana namba ya simu na mengine yakafuata. Mwanzo sikuwa na nia ya kimahusiano kwake, nilikuwa navutiwa na vibe lake kwenye stories,” he said.

As they love blossomed, in June 2019, Anerlisa shared pictures on her Instagram account that looked like a ruracio event.

The private event held at Anerlisa’s home in Naivasha, Nakuru county was only attended by family members and close friends.

She also shared a number of pictures with friends and family while donning a gorgeous figure-hugging dress which had some African touch.

Another photo showed her in an African dress mostly worn during the traditional dowry and wedding ceremonies.