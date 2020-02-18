Requiem mass held for gospel singer Papa Dennis – PHOTOS

Kenyans artistes on Monday came together to pay their last respects to one of their own, Papa Dennis, who died last week.

Led by Starehe MP Charles Kanyi aka Jaguar, the artistes turned up to eulogise the fallen gospel star at the Nairobi Chapel.

Grandpa Records CEO Refigah, Gloria Muliro, DJ Euphoric, DK Kwenye Beat, DJ Mo, Ringtone, Mr Seed and actress Martha Wanjero (Papa Dennis’ ex-girlfriend) were among those in attendance.

The entertainers have come together to raise funds to cater for the funeral expenses of the late gospel singer who is slated to be buried on Wednesday.

The requiem mass saw hundreds of Kenyans pay their last respect to the Nashukuru singer.

Fell from a building

The award-winning gospel artiste was found dead last Saturday after he reportedly fell from a building in Ngara.

His body will leave Nairobi and transferred to Matunda, Kakamega county where public viewing is scheduled.

Police investigating his death said the gospel artiste could have jumped to his death.

The singer was in a studio session at Nairobi Records, owned by legendary producer Mash Mjukuu, when he stormed out of the room and rushed to the 7th floor of the Pangani building from where he fell down and died on the spot.

A police statement indicated: “Dennis Mwangi alias Papa Dennis fell from Kirima building a storey in Pangani area of Ngara at around 2330hrs.”

The police statement cited the cause of death to be suicide due to depression.

The report was made by his brother Simon Mwangi at 1:30am before the singer’s body was moved to city mortuary.