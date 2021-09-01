Rehema Muthamia crowned Miss England

Rehema Muthamia, who boasts Kenyan roots, has been crowned Miss England.

The 25-year-old was born in England but has spent some time living in the East African country.

Ms Muthamia, a graduate of the University of Sussex and lives with her grandmother, was crowned on Friday in a glittering ceremony in Coventry and will now represent England at the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico.

She reached the final under the new category of Miss All African Colours and took over from the former Miss England, Dr Bhasha Mukherjee who wore the crown for two years after last year’s contest was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Miss All African Colours category was created to increase the representation of minority ethnic women in the competition and gave her a place in the Miss England Final.

Muthamia raised hundreds of pounds for Women’s Aid while competing to become Miss All African Colours.

The new contest was set up following last year’s Black Lives Matter protests and celebrates racial diversity.

In her acceptance speech, she revealed that escaping an abusive relationship motivated her to enter the competition and will use her platform to raise awareness of domestic abuse, and advocate for increased representation of ethnic minorities within the STEM field.