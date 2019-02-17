Reggae fans smoked weed freely at Richie Spice concert

Jamaican reggae artiste Richie Spice performs on stage during the 'Nobody can Stop Reggae' concert held on February 16, 2019 at the KICC grounds in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Thick weed smoke wafted into the night air every other minute on Saturday night at the KICC grounds during the Nobody Can Stop Reggae concert, which was headlined by Jamaican reggae star Richie Spice.

One would have easily mistaken the concert for some sort of a ‘weed party’, as the revelers appeared to take turns in lighting up and puffing their spliffs as they enjoyed the reggae music.

Even the presence of policemen within the concert venue wasn’t enough of a deterrence to the reggae enthusiasts.

MAIN ACT

It was one of those rare occasions when it is ‘okay’ to publicly smoke weed in this city without risking arrest.

Weed smoking aside, the event started sluggishly, probably due to the fact that there were no other acts performing on the night, save for the main guest artiste.

And when the man himself, Richie Spice, got his performance started with a Rastafarian prayer, the ravers scrambled record the spectacle on their cellphones.

HIT TRACKS

The 47-year-old, who hasn’t released a new album in the last seven years, got the crowd worked up with hit tracks such as Earth a Run Red, Gideon Boot, Righteous Youth, Ghetto Girl, King and Queen and of course Marijuana.

In a thrilling performance, which lasted more than three hours, Richie Spice also performed his latest single Beautiful Life from his upcoming album set to be released in July this year.

Despite the ticket prices being a little bot prohibitive, the event attracted a good crowd including celebrities such as Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli, Starehe MP Jaguar, DJ Stylez and Gidi Gidi Maji Maji.