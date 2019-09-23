Reggae crooner Alpha Blondy redeems himself at Koroga Festival – PHOTOS

Six years after a no show at a reggae concert he was slated to perform in Nairobi, as part of celebrations of Kenya’s 50th independence, Ivorian reggae crooner Alpha Blondy on Sunday redeemed himself with an electrifying concert at the 27th edition of Koroga Festival.

The ‘African Bob Marley’ gave hundreds of reggae fans an unforgettable Sunday evening of his hits that span three decades.

The iconic Blondy, who headlined the event that went down at the Two Rivers Mall, give a memorable two-hour performance backed by his band The Solar System that spiced up the night prompting reggae lovers to sing along.

Blondy and his band showed just why they are regarded among the best live acts in the world of reggae.

Blondy kept the young and old entertained with some of his hits like, Jerusalem, Peace in Liberia, Brigadier Sabari, Sweet Fanta Diallo, Masada, Cocody Rock, Sebe Allah among others.

The event was also attended by VIP guests, including Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and business tycoon Chris Kirubi.

On stage on day two of the event were Kenyan R&B and reggae musician Wyre, dancehall king Swabri Mohammed, better known as Redsan, who also did not disappoint as he performed most of his new and old songs and later brought in Timmy TDat for the hit collabo of Atekwe.

In between his performance, Blondy would stop and preach to the crowd, while reminding them that only Jesus could save everyone and that Africa was one, “we should treat each other well”.

On Friday, during a press conference, Blondy spoke out against the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“It is a lot of shame. I will not condemn all South Africans, because that’s not fair, but watching those videos was painful,” he said.

“If you don’t have love for yourself, you can’t have love for your neighbour. That person then puts the hatred against the mirror of himself which is his fellow African brother. We hope that those things will never happen again,” he added.