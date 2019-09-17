Reggae crooner Alpha Blondy coming to Nairobi for Koroga Festival

Ivorian reggae legend Alpha Blondy is expected in Nairobi on Thursday to headline the 27th edition of Koroga Festival next weekend at the Two Rivers Mall Grounds.

Blondy – real name Seydou Kone – hit the limelight in the 1980s after the release of the hit song ‘Operation Coup Poing (Brigadier Sabari), an account of his run in with the Abidjan (Ivory Coast capital) police street raid in which he nearly lost his life.

FAMOUS HITS

The incident happened at a time when police brutality was rampant in Ivory Coast, especially in the capital city.

His courage to address the injustices in the song, is what put him in trouble with the police.

In subsequent years, Alpha Blondy churned numerous hit songs including Jerusalem.

Speaking on phone ahead of his arrival from Ivory Coast, the 66-year-old musician said he is excited by his scheduled performance in Kenya after many years.

“I’m excited to be performing in Nairobi after a long break. It feels good to be back to this beautiful country in the motherland Africa,” he said.

STAR ATTRACTIONS

Alpha Blondy will perform on Sunday, the last day of the two-day event. Also lined up for the event are local acts Wyre and Redsan.

On day one the star attractions will be Zzero Sufuri of the Zimenishika fame alongside Wamlambez hit-makers Sailors and Decimators.

On the preparation of the event, Capital Commercial director Farida Idris promised one of a kind show.

“Everything has been put in place by the Koroga Festival team to ensure our fans have a great experience as is the custom of all our events,” she said.

The Koroga Festival is organized by Capital Commercial every three months to celebrate the African culture from entertainment to fashion.