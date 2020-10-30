Red Bull Dance Your Style wave launched in Kenya – PHOTOS

Freestyle dancers on stage during the launch of Red Bull Dance your Style competition at Blue Door on October 30, 2020. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Red Bull in partnership with Trace Eastern Africa on Thursday launched the first ever Kenyan chapter of Dance Your Style.

The global dance challenge that celebrates street dance, which is in its second year, will take on a digital format and make use of TikTok, as the official dance trending App.

The Dance Your Style competition has street dancers face off one-on-one, using their own dance styles and improvising.

The dancers battle in any of the street dance styles including breaking, hip-hop, popping, locking and Bboy dancing and other street dance styles.

Unlike any other dance show, it does not have pre-selected judges to run the show; instead the winner of each battle is selected through a crowd vote.

The Challenge is about performance and dancer showmanship first, ahead of judging on the more technical aspects of a style.

By allowing the crowd to be the judges, dancers are free to really express their personality and character, as in the end the dancer who triumphs will be the one who can win over the crowd with their performance and individuality.

Competitors do not have the liberty to perform to pre-selected music, instead, the DJ spins well known commercial tracks and does a random selection to test the different genres of street dance.

The ability to remain on top of your game through the battle is what true street dance is about and that is the culture Red Bull aims to preserve through this global competition.

The Kenyan wave kicks off with submissions starting from 5 to 15 November 2020.

Select dancers will attend a training workshop run by a team of renowned dancers, choreographers and nutritionists who will enhance the dancers’ skill sets and morale to set the pace for Kenya in the Dance Your Style global championship in 2021.

Those who want to participate will need to sign up for a TikTok account and then upload a 30-second audition video using the song Get Loose Now by the Black Eyed Peas.

Judges will choose eight dancers from the audition to move on and compete along with eight pre-selected Wildcard dancers in the finals, where the public will choose the winner using TikTok’s poll function.

Then from November 25 until December 13, people vote for the dancer they think delivered the best moves in the 2020 finals.

The winner of the Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge, will be guaranteed a fast track toward a spot in the 2021 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.