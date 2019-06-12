Recce Squad to take Koroga Festival security a notch higher at Tatu City

Kenyan singer, Phy, performs on stage during the Koroga Festival Queens Edition on March 31, 2019 at the Mamba Village in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Koroga Festival will next month be celebrating their 27th edition in style for the fun-loving Nairobians at Tetu City.

And to ensure the two-day event runs without a hitch, the organizers have partnered with Kenya’s elite security forces, Recce Squad.

Capital Limited Group Commercial Director, Farida Idris, said that apart from the elite squad, they have also hired the services of highly trained private security firm, On the Mark Security, to complement Recce Squad.

TIGHT SECURITY

“I want to assure our fans that security will not only be right but also tight,” she said.

The event will for the first time be held in the outskirts of Nairobi, Tatu City, which is located just off the Thika Superhighway at the junction of the Northern and Eastern Bypasses.

GUEST ARTISTES

On Saturday July 6, Day 1 of the festival, will feature up-coming Kenyan artistes Gwaash and Ethic with music provided by Capital FM MixxMasters, DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ Jo Kisila and DJ Rouge.

Then on Sunday July 7, on stage will be Femi Kuti, Jua Cali, Samidoh and Them Mushrooms along with DJ Leo and DJ Andre in what will be a family fun day.