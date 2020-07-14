Re-branded girl band Nadra thrill their fans during listening party

Entertainment events in Kenya are making a gradual return after the government eased some of the containment safety measure in the fight against Covid-19.

On Saturday, the re-branded girl band Nadra hosted their first EP Love Teaser listening party at Club Onyx along Ngong road.

LISTENING PARTY

The duo, who comprise Raych and Alexis, were formerly known as Linda and they are best known for performing covers to songs by international artistes.

A handful guests, including celebrities, media personalities and friends were invited to the listening party.

Majority of the invited guests made their way to the venue as from 3pm and were treated to some cool music sessions by DJ Tbone who played lots of ‘old skul’ music and Kenyan jams.

Speaking to Nairobi News before taking to the stage, the duo said they choose to re-brand from Linda to Nadra after a fallout with their former management.

RARE PERFORMANCE

“We left Robert Waweru’s outfit Linda Entertainment in 2018 after we couldn’t agree on finances and management issues. We had to re-brand after we started working with Asha Management,” the band said.

Nadra is Swahili word meaning rare.

And when the band stepped on the stage at 4pm they thrilled the sizeable crowd with a truly rare performance befitting their new name.

In the one-hour performance, the band did songs such as Caramel Thighs, Uuu!, Feel Fire, Bure, Believer and Teramoss, all from their new EP.

COVER SONGS

They also performed covers of songs such as Making Me High (Toni Braxton), All Night Long (Mary J. Blige), Baby Baby (Brandy) and Water Runs Dry (Boys II Men) before handing the mantle to DJ Tbone who carried on until 7pm.

On stage, Nadra were backed by the energetic Gravity band. Some of the notable celebrities who graced the occasion include Utawezana producer Ricobeats and radio presenter Linda Nyangweso.

Nadra first broke into the limelight in 2017, as Linda, and caught the attention of many with their angelic voices and stirring stage performances.

At the time they were under music producer Robert Waweru aka Wawesh, who is the founder of Penya Records that produced hits such as Wawero and Mjanja back in the days.