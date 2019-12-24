Tanzanian singer Rayvanny’s baby mama, Fahyvanny, is pregnant.

Fahyvanny shared the news with her fans on Instagram with her video capturing her dressed in a white fitting dress that clearly reveals a baby bump.

She captioned the video using the pregnant woman emoji.

The revelations of her pregnancy comes a month after she broke up with the father of her child, Rayvanny.

🤰 makeup @laviemakeup



Although it remains unclear why the couple broke up, during a radio interview Fahyvanny said that she was fed up with the relationship and that Rayvanny should forget about her and their son Jaydan.

Trouble started brewing in their relationship on Rayvanny’s return to Tanzania from his tour of the US with rumours that she had been cheating on him while he was away.

THE BREAKUP

Rayvanny announced the breakup by posting on Instagram a picture of himself sitting on the edge of a bed with the caption; “Mpende ila usimuamini, mpe ila sio vyote, mtunze ila usimchunge, mpe mwili wako ila usimpe siri zako hata mkojo ulikuwa soda, vitamu ndio vichungu keep it your mind.”

Moments after the post, Fahyvanny also took to her Instagram page, under the name ‘Fayvanny’, and posted a picture of herself with the caption; “Single mama.”

Although the two have separated Fahyvanny continues to use the singers name on social media.