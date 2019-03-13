Raunchy birthday gift that got Eric Omondi wincing – VIDEO

Share this via PWA





Comedian Eric Omondi got more than he bargained for when his Italian fiancé gave him a raunchy birthday gift at a club over the weekend.

The comedian’s fiancé Chantal Grazioli ground her bottom on Eric’s junk as they danced to Rayvannany’s hit song ‘Tetema‘ featuring Diamond.

The video was posted by Eric and immediately lit up social media.

“A little Birthday Gift for the PRESIDENT from the FIRST LADY,” wrote Eric Omondi.

This is what his fans had to say.

Comedian Teacher Wanjiku said; “I hope haukujichokesha hivi alafu ukaenda uka black out.”

Singer Akothee wrote; “Mutua hakuja club Leo.”

Boronjoo commented; “Kwani unaskia uchunguu Enyewe unakufa.”

Osore David asked; “Uyo dame apo nyuma kazi yake ni gani?”

Dan remarked; “President hyo mkono inatembea sana.”

Janet Ongera asked; “kwani waumia?! Hizo facial expressions.”

Wema Sepetu said; “We sio mzima, hivi hapo samaki aliweza kuvumilia hayomawimbi, hakuinuka kweli.”