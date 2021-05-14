Rappers Jay-Z, LL Cool J inducted in Hall of Fame





Rappers Jay-Z and LL Cool J are among the 13 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of its class of 2021 announced on Wednesday.

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years before induction.

Joining Jay-Z and LL Cool J among the performers in the main class of 2021 inductees are Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, Carole King, The Go-Go’s and Foo Fighters. The full list of inductees, which includes those named in categories like “Early Influence” and “Musical Excellence,”

The hall said its 2021 class includes is the “most diverse list of inductees in the history of the organization.” Three are two-time inductees.

Dave Grohl, who founded the Foo Fighters in Seattle in 1994 after the death of Kurt Cobain, was inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

King, the iconic raspy-voiced singer-songwriter, was inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990. And Turner, known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” was previously inducted with Ike Turner in 1991.

The inclusion of Turner, King and The Go-Go’s makes it the first time three female artists have been inducted into the Performers category in a single class.

The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters and Jay-Z are all first-time nominees (an act is eligible for induction 25 years after the release of its first commercial recording).

Foo Fighters and Jay-Z were nominated in their first year of eligibility. The Go-Go’s have been eligible since 2006.

A total of 16 artists were nominated for the 2021 class. Those who will not be inducted this year are Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine, Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls and Dionne Warwick.

In a statement, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said, “This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture.”

The induction ceremony is set to take place on October 30, and will be broadcast on HBO.