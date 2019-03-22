Rapper Xtatic seeking help to clear baby daddy’s hospital bill





Kenyan rapper Xtatic is seeking help from well-wishers to offset a Sh3 million hospital bill for her ailing baby daddy, video director Mushking.

The rapper, real name Gloria Mecheo, said in an Instagram post that Mushking has been admitted for weeks after being diagnosed with Miller Fisher Syndrome, a rare nerve disease characterized by abnormal muscle coordination, paralysis of the eye muscles and absence of the tendon reflexes.

She said Mushking has lost his eyesight and can no longer move around on his own.

“So currently, he is still in the hospital, closely being monitored, especially because of the difficulty in breathing at times. And for that texting and calling, he can’t read the texts because he still can’t see. But can hear. And also he can’t move without assistance. And he is in HDU and they’ve not allowed any phones, hence can’t pick any calls as of the moment. And probably won’t be available for some time,” she posted on her Instagram.

Mushking is best known for his work on the XYZ Show as an animation director and producer at Buni TV Media.

He is also known for directing Juliani’s Exponential Potential video.