Rapper Kush Tracey turns to gospel to fulfill ‘divine destiny’





Rapper Teresia Ndoti Wambua, alias Kush Tracey is now a born again Christian.

This is after the ‘Huwezi Nidandia Kama Mat‘ singer repeated the sinners’ prayer at Mavuno Church on Sunday.

While making the announcement, Tracey said she had been conflicted for years while singing secular music.

“It has been a long time coming, I always fought with my inner spirit every time I was doing secular music, but as I always say #GodAboveAll🙌 I have given my life to Christ today and ready to embark on the journey to fulfill my divine destiny, my anointing, my praise, my worship will never be paralyzed by the devil again, well y’all know the fear of God is the beginning of all wisdom to God be the glory AMEN😇 #GodSpeed😇 #HumbledByHisGrace🙏,” she wrote.

Tracey’s last single was a love song that she published on YouTube on December 21, but on a different channel than the one she used to upload her previous hits.

She was also featured in Padi Wubonn’s parody of ‘Matimoni‘ hit.