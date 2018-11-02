Rapper Kush Tracey: I lost my virginity at 19

Rapper Kush Tracey has revealed the age she lost her virginity





Rapper Kush Tracey has revealed that she lost her virginity at age 19.

Tracey, who once dated rapper Timmy T-Dat, made the revelation during an “Ask me anything” session on Instagram.

A fans had asked; “Have you ever had sex?”

Kush replied; “lost my virginity at 19..well.”

The 24-year-old is famous for her “Huwezi Nidandia” response song to Kristoff defending women.

She broke up with Timmy in an ugly spat that featured accusations that he was violent.

Kush has in the past revealed her crush for rapper Nyashinski despite being rumored to having a fling with Otile Brown which she later denied.