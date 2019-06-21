Join our WhatsApp Channel
Rapper Khaligraph Jones the latest dad in town – PHOTOS

By Sylvania Ambani June 21st, 2019 1 min read

Rapper Khaligraph Jones is the latest dad in town

Khaligraph broke the news Thursday night to his fans via Instagram, with a picture of himself cradling his new born child.

The ‘Superman’ hit maker couldn’t hide his excitement as he bragged about his new status of being a father. He is yet to reveal the gender of the child.

“Papa Jones #respecttheogs,” wrote Khaligraph on Instagram.

Khaligraph has managed to keep his relationship with his baby mama a secret. Not much is known about his baby mama, who is only identified as Georgina Muteti.

Singer Otile Brown wrote; “Congrats.”

Socialite Vera Sidika said;“Congratulations.”

Sauti Sol group member Bien Aime Baraza commented; “CONGRATULATIONS OG.”

Musicians H_art the band wrote; “BaBa YaO – Congratulations.”

Comedian Jasper Murume said; “Congratulations chief. Little G right there.”

Actor Nick Mutuma responded; “Welcome to the club champ. Fatherhood is a beautiful thing. God bless @khaligraph_jones.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta personal assistant Jomo Gecaga said; “Congratulations my brother.”

Rapper Juacali wrote; “Ajab!!! Karibu to Fatherhood. Congrats.”

Ugandan rapper Navio commented; “Welcome to the life bro! Challenging but rewarding in the best way. Massiv Congratulations!”

🙏🙏🙏 Papa Jones #respecttheogs

Mungu Ni Mwema, #respecttheogs #mrinternational

About the author

Sylvania Ambani


