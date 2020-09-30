Rapper Femi One expecting her first child

Share this via PWA

Kenyan rapper Femi One shows off her baby bump. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Kenyan rapper Femi One is expecting her first child. Femi One revealed her pregnancy on social media with a video of herself showing off her baby bump.

In the short video the mother-to-be is seen blushing as people in the background congratulate her.

“Excited,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

Fellow celebrities, including rapper King Kaka, and her fans flooded her social media pages with congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations @femi_one on your journey. Kuna mtu aliwezana,” wrote King Kaka.

Femi One is signed under King Kaka’s record label Kaka Empire.

“Congratulations kuna mtu aliwezana,”said am_bonnie.

“Congratulation,” commented simply_tasha.

“Aliwezana🔥🔥🔥 congratulations,” replied mercytif.

“Congrats mamiiiii🔥🔥🔥,” said reece_karimi.

Femi One rose to fame four years ago with the diss track Pilau Njeri.

She later got signed with King Kaka’s record label Kaka Empire.

Her latest track is titled Utawezana featuring rapper Mejja.