American rapper Cardi B with his fiance Offset. PHOTO | COURTESY

American rapper Cardi B has finally confirmed that she is expecting her baby in July.

The baby is fathered by fellow rapper Offset.

The Bodak Yellow hit maker surprised fans by parading her baby bump on Sunday Night Live show.

She wore a bodycon long white dress that elaborately displayed her pregnancy.

The rapper later shared the screen-grab of her bump online, stating that she kept her pregnancy a secret so as to enjoy the beautiful moments.

Her fiancé Offset too thanked their fans for supporting them after the pregnancy announcement.

Cardi B got engaged to Offset in October 2017. In December the same year, she bought him a Rolls Royce gift on his 26th birthday.