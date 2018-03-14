Former rapper Craig Mack. PHOTO | COURTESYFormer rapper Craig Mack. PHOTO | COURTESY
By HILARY KIMUYU and AGENCIES

Former rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit “Flava in Ya Ear” past on in South Carolina on Monday night.

Following the death of 90’s hip-hop star, fellow Bad Boy rappers and East Coast MC’s and DJs have taken to social media to show love.

The Long Island, New York, native helped launch Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment with his first album, “Project: Funk da World.”

It was anchored by “Flava in Ya Ear,” which was nominated for a Grammy.

The remix also included LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and the then up-and-coming Biggie Smalls. His follow-up single, “Get Down” went gold.

Mack was briefly a star when he was signed to P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment in the early 90’s.

After Mack left Diddy, he released a second album, “Operation: Get Down” in 1997 but left the music industry and devoted his life to religion.

After news traveled of his death, the rapper was remembered by artists ranging from Questlove to Lin-Miranda Manuel.

Prominent members of the hip-hop community have since taken to Twitter and Instagram to share a few kind words in memory of their friend and colleague.

Rest In Peace! Good brother… #CraigMack …. Alvin Toney love my brother…

R.I.P TO MY MAIN MAN CRAIG MACK ANOTHER GREAT ONE GONE….

