Raila visits Ntimama family

ODM party leader Raila Odinga speaks at St Stephen's Lwanya Catholic Church in Mundika, Busia County, on February 28, 2021 . PHOTO | FILE

ODM party leader Raila Odinga speaks at St Stephen's Lwanya Catholic Church in Mundika, Busia County, on February 28, 2021 . PHOTO | FILE





Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Thursday, July 1, 2021, visited the family of the late politician William Ole Ntimama after the demise of his wife Dorcas Ntimama.

Raila eulogized mama Ntimama as a bedrock of her husband’s politics and matriarch to the Maasai community

“She was the bedrock of her husband’s politics and matriarch to the Maa. Dorcas championed Maa culture and promoted the education of girls. May She Rest in Peace,” Raila said on Twitter.

Commiserated with the family of the late William Ole Ntimama following the passing of his widow, Mama Dorcas Ntimama. She was the bedrock of her husband’s politics and matriarch to the Maa. Dorcas championed Maa culture and promoted the education of girls.

May She Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/PuI7UEnGf3 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 1, 2021

The former Prime Minister was accompanied by Environment CS Keriako Tobiko and senator Ledama Ole Kina when he visited the family.

Raila who is also the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development was earlier on in Ethiopia where he toured the Lebu Railway Station to understand the operations of the Addis-Djibouti Rail network.

The matriarch died on Friday night at Agha Khan Hospital in Nairobi, where she was receiving treatment.

Her burial will be conducted on 10th July 2021 at Motony village in Narok North Sub- County.

Last year in February, the family lost their last-born daughter, 40-year-old Vivian Ntimama.

According to family members, she complained of chest pains on the left-hand side when she collapsed early in the morning while preparing to go to work.

Ntimama, former Cabinet Minister and longtime Narok North MP William ole Ntimama died in September 2016.

During the night of September 1, Mzee Hon. William Ole Ntimama passed on at his Narok home from Natural Courses.