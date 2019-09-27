Raila, Mariga at Precious Talents School memorial

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Jubilee Party’s candidate in the Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga were among leaders who joined family and friends for a memorial service for pupils of Precious Talents Primary School who died on Monday.

The mass for the eight pupils who perished was held at Posta Grounds, Ngong Road, Nairobi and was characterized by sorrow, grief and shock as families of the deceased and mourners formed long queues to bid them farewell.

Pupils somberly walked past the tiny coffins that were lined up on tables covered in white and green linen adorned with wreaths of roses with pictures of their departed colleagues.

Some broke down as the reality of never seeing their friends again started to sink in. Officials from the Kenya Red Cross and Sonko Rescue team were on hand to assist the bereaved.

A pupil walked along in crutches nursing a bandaged broken leg from Monday’s tragedy where two classrooms caved in on students as they undertook their morning preps.

CITY MORTUARY

The bodies were handed over to the parents late.

Other leaders present were area Member of Parliament John Kiarie, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, nominated senator Millicent Omanga among others.

Speaking at the event, Mr Odinga said that the government would construct a school in Lenana.

At the same time, Moses Ndirangu, the owner of School, which was closed on Wednesday, was detained for 15 days.

Making the ruling on Friday, Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani ordered police to get reports from Ministry of Education and Urban Planning.

Wainaina is accused of giving misleading information while seeking a school registration certificate from the Ministry of Education. The school has since deregistered the school.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has already announced closure of three more schools after revoking licenses and ordered relocation of more than 900 learners to nearby public schools.