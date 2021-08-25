Raila Junior welcomes baby boy

Mama Ida Odinga was blessed with double joy on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, as she turned 71 and also welcomed another grandchild.

This is after her son Raila Junior and his better half Yvonne Wambui welcome a newborn baby.

Raila Junior, who is named after his father, prominent politician Raila Odinga, shared the news on his social media, and termed it a ‘birthday present for his mother’. He also congratulated his wife for delivering a bouncing baby boy.

She gave my mum @IdaOdinga the best birthday present in the world @yvejr1 thank you God bless you. ❤️ you so much ! pic.twitter.com/lpFb29pdic — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) August 24, 2021

In 2019, Raila Junior opened up on how he had unsuccessfully tried to have a baby.

“I hope she (Yvonne) will allow me to disclose this. We’d been married for a long time and we weren’t able to get a child in the very first years. We struggled for a very long time for about four, five years and eventually God blessed us with our firstborn son,” the then 39-year-old Raila Junior revealed.

He’s been married to Yvonne Wambui Kibukosya for close to a decade.