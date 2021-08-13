Carol Radull: Why I joined NMG





Carol Radull has told fanatics in the country to expect fun, games, and banter, as she prepares to make her debut at Nation Media Group (NMG).

The sports guru will on Saturday, August 14, debut on Nation FM radio from 3-6pm with a sports show dubbed Game Plan alongside Roy Karuhize and Kieni Githinji. The trio will also be gracing your screens on TV every Monday from 10pm with another sports show.

“We will have lots of great banter on all sports. Of course football dominates, but we can’t ignore other sports like athletics, rugby, F1 and the likes. There’s also a kind of revolution happening in Kenyan sport, and we need to highlight that. From KPL to the Kenya Cup, basketball, hockey, and the list goes on,” the sports Guru exclusively told Nairobi News.

“I joined NMG because it’s a respected, leading Kenyan media house. Nation Radio may not be a dominant radio brand, but together we are going to change that. Guys kept asking me why I wasn’t going to Sky Sports or ESPN with all my experience. Well, they would never let me focus on Kenyan sports,” the ever-smiling Radull added.

Radull was also eager to stress that she was ‘not coming with Roy and Kieni’.

“I am not “coming with Roy and Kieni.” We are coming together. NMG has signed all three of us as a team for both shows. It has taken us 14 years to build our joint sports brand, and we have found a working formula. So this isn’t Radull and the Boys; though my ego would love that; it’s the Three Mafanatics!,” she explained.

Radull joins NMG weeks after officially leaving Radio Africa Group where she worked for two decades.