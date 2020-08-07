Radio queen Cess Mutungi celebrates 50th birthday





Veteran radio presenter Cess Mutungi is celebrating her 50th birthday today.

Cess, who recently joined Radio Africa’s Smooth FM, shared a post celebrating her birthday.

She also asked netizens for any advice they would give to her as she turned 50 years.

Today is my last day as a member of the 40's club. Today at midnight I turn 50years 👀 any advice?😊

“Today is my last day as a member of the 40’s club. Today at midnight I turn 50years. Any advice?”

How do you do it Chairlady? How do you do it?

Hilo ndilo swala nyeti

you look like you are in your twenties pic.twitter.com/CaYZKQi3x1 — KenyanFist⚪️ (@KenyanFist) August 6, 2020

Damn!!! Is the fountain of youth hidden in your house?? Anyhu, here's to more decades pic.twitter.com/0a7BnO1q7K — 5AM (@Ireri_TheOne) August 6, 2020

Happy birthday to the Queen of all Queens of radio. 👑👑👑👑👑👑 More life to you Cess Mutungi. Happy 50th. https://t.co/fg3GDhiTih — #QueenLindah 👑🇰🇪 (@LindahMbaisi) August 7, 2020

Churchill wrote,” Happy happy birthday to the airwaves queen herself Cess Mutungi. looking good at 50..Enjoy yourself”

Mbula Nzuki commented, “Ndanuuuuuuuuuu (miss you ma!) Happy birthday gorgeous! Advice? You’re killing this thing called life, keep going for the jugular! Stay jovial as always. I can tell you stay hydrated and minding your own; I mean look at your SKIN.”

Renée Ngamau commented,”Happy birthday Cess! Your joie de vivre, your signature laugh and your no-holds barred conversations make you the undisputed queen of radio! Many happy returns!!”

Larry Madowo wrote, “Cecilia wa Mutungi! 50 looks good on you. Happy birthday.”

GENERALI KIPROŤICH posted, “Happy birthday Cess, may God continue to bless you and protect you, give you good health and happiness #Cess.”

@ThisIsBett said, “Chairlady, Cess, your’s is an impeccable record behind the microphone. I grew up listening to you on your 98.4 radio shows, you still inspire, you still pursue it and you are still strong. Happy birthday to the most beautiful person.”