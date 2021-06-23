Radio presenter Nick Odhiambo joins Hot 96





Nick Odhiambo is on the verge of sealing a move to Hot 96 FM.

The popular radio presenter, who not only boasts a rich voice but decades of experience in the media industry, recently announced he was leaving Radio Maisha, a station owned by the Standard Group.

“Today’s (Tuesday) my final RHUMBA show on air after 4 years at @radiomaisha! did I ever think I’d switch to Swahili radio? NOPE, but the opportunity came and I took it,” he explained via social media.

Odhiambo, a voice-over artist who’s appeared in several advertisements on TV, further revealed he will be making a swift comeback to the airwaves.

“… transitioning back to English radio in a few days tupige sherehe leo (let’s celebrate),” he added.

Nairobi News understands Hot 96 FM, a station owned by Royal Media Services and home to renowned journalist Jeff Koinange, could be his next destination.

Odhiambo joined Radio Maisha in May 2017, after parting ways with Classic 105, where he’d worked for 10 years.

He will be replaced at Radio Maisha by Titi Nagwalla who is set to make a debut on Radio Maisha with a rebranded Rhumba show called #RhumbaRepublik.

Titi previously worked with Milele FM before he was laid off.

During his career on radio, Odhiambo managed to clinch major voice-over artist gigs for products like Bamba TV (as Prof Bamba) and XYZ’s show as Keff Joinange, a mimic of Jeff Koinange, among others. He’s acted on Auntie Boss as well.