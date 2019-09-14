Rachel Ruto met Akothee and this is what she had to say about her

If you thought you have seen enough of popular musician Esther Akoth, famously known as Akothee, you are in for a big shock as the siren has captured the attention of Second Lady, Rachel Ruto, with her big heart and philanthropic activities in Turkana.

The mother of five held talks with the wife of Deputy President’s William Ruto on Friday who was left awestruck by her initiatives to give back to the less fortunate.

Mrs Ruto took to her social media pages to express her joy at having met the flamboyant businesswoman.

“It was really nice spending time with Esther Akoth ( Akothee) today! What a beautiful story of determination and drive. We thank God for the work Akothee foundation is doing especially in Turkana! Esther has great tenacity & a beautiful spirit! We wish you all the best!” wrote Rachel on Twitter.

The controversial singer also turned to her social media to thank Mrs Ruto for the invite and opportunity to present her projects while at the same time warning her detractors that they had not yet seen the best of her.

“Thank you for the invite Mama. When I finished presenting my Turkana Project to Mama Rachel of building cultural center, schools, dormitory for old people, water project, irrigation, hospitals then she added ‘and a church in each and every center. This touched my heart deep mom! Yes a church mum we all need God,” gushed Akothee.

“For the rest who see every negative thing on every good course you will soon take back your insults. You will insult me, you will create enmity between me and innocent people. You will try to break me and sabotage everything that I do. But you know what, you can’t stop a determined anointed woman.”

She urged her critics to join hands with her in helping the needy in the society instead of bashing her.

“Charity is a call, it’s not something you learn In school and I can’t do it alone. We are all responsible to our neighbors. Do it in your own small way and get Gods rewards,” she said.

Madam Boss, as she calls herself, has a number of initiatives under her Akothee Foundation, which has seen her recently make several trips to the arid Turkana on humanitarian trips,”