R Kelly too broke to raise bail money

R. Kelly defense attorney Steve Greenberg speaks to members of the media after visiting his client at Cook County Jail on February 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. PHOTO | AFP

American R&B singer R Kelly was unable to pay Sh10 million ($100,000) bail on Saturday and spent a second night in jail.

On Sunday, the singer’s defense attorney Steve Greenberg told the Associated Press that R Kelly is incapable of making his bail payment of Sh10 million, which is 10 percent of his Sh 100 million ($1 million) bond.

His lawyer added that the singer may not post bail until Monday or Tuesday.

On Saturday a judge set the R&B star’s total bond at Sh100 million, Sh25 million ($250,000) for each of the four sex abuse cases against him.

Additionally, Kelly was ordered to surrender his passport and not contact anyone younger than 18 on social media or via third parties.

The singer turned himself to police on Friday evening after he had been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse against four women, three of whom were minors.

After Kelly’s bail hearing on Saturday, the State’s Attorney stated that prosecutors have DNA evidence in one of the cases the singer was indicted for.

R Kelly has been the subject of renewed public scrutiny since January with the release of a damning six-part docu-series titled Surviving R Kelly, which exposed the artiste’s alleged history of sexual misconduct.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against R Kelly has been there for the last 20 years, but most of the cases have been settled out of court.

In 2008, he was acquitted in the only case that went to trial.