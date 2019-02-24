R Kelly to pay Sh100 million to secure release on bail

A judge in the US has set R&B singer R Kelly’s bail at Sh100 million ($1 million) after he was charged with sexually abusing four females teenagers between 1998 to 2010.

R Kelly will however have to post Sh 10 million ($100,000) to secure his release.

The singer turned himself in on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued and was locked up in a Chicago police station.

He arrived in a large, black van wearing a hoodie under an electric blue puffer jacket.

SEXUAL ABUSE

Under the terms of his bond, he must surrender his passport and have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Kelly appeared in court on Saturday afternoon to face 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

R Kelly has been the subject of renewed public scrutiny since January when Lifetime aired a damning six-part docu-series titled Surviving R Kelly, which exposed the artiste’s alleged history of sexual misconduct.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against R Kelly has been there for the last 20 years but most of these cases have been settled out of court. In 2008, he was acquitted in the only case that went to trial.