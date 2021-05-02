Prof Hamo: Jemutai, my baby mama, is lying





Media personality Herman Kago who is popularly known by his stage name Prof Hamo, has rubbished claims he is a deadbeat dad.

A deadbeat dad is one that avoids the responsibility of providing for his children.

Prof Hamo, a comedian and radio presenter, commonly known by the stage name Prof. Hamo, has hogged media headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after a colleague claimed he’d sired two children with her only to disappear.

The baby mama Stella Bonei aka Jemutai claimed that she was struggling to make ends meet while her baby daddy, who is married with children makes money.

And come Sunday, Prof Hamo admitted to having other children who are not living with him.

He however noted that he has been providing for them with ‘everything they needed’.

He also mentioned that his wife was in charge of sending the other family upkeep which according to him was the agreement between the two families.

“I have children who live with me and others who don’t live with me. I have been providing for my children from day one and there’s no day they went without food or shelter or anything they need. My wife is the one who sends upkeep for the children who don’t live with us. This has been the agreement between my family and the mother of the children,” he said.

Hamo further condemned Jemutai for exposing their children to public ridicule by sharing their private affairs online.

“I believe children deserve a quiet growing atmosphere, and it’s inhuman to expose them to ridicule from their friends in school and elsewhere by splashing their photos or their stories online. In this regard, I wish to continue protecting my children by safeguarding their privacy and not engaging in any mudslinging,”

The Churchill show comedian further hinted that Jemutai could have been frustrated hence resorted to exposing their private affairs to the public.

“Sometimes people can get frustrated when they’re not able to get everything they wanted especially when unseen challenges arise. I have always been a present father for all my children and I will continue to work hard and take care of them,” he said.

Adding, “I am currently lost for words because I don’t understand where all this is coming from. I pray for peace and wisdom to reign and above all peace of mind for my innocent children now and in future.”

Jemutai, while highlighting her financial challenges, had requested blogger Edgar Obare to help her sell her Facebook page, so she can raise money to take care of her children.

“My name is Jemutai, and I am a comedian and a mother of two. I am a single mother and life is becoming even harder every day. I have lots of rent arrears. I have no other choice, so I am selling my Facebook account to anyone in business, it has over 850K followers…it goes for 2Bob per follower. I want to be able to start a business and take care of my kids,” said Jemutai.

After Obare shared Jemutai’s plight, one of her friends came out to accuse Hamo of being a deadbeat father.

The Controversial blogger then asked Jemutai if the accusation was true to which she replied, “Yes he is, we have two kids together…he doesn’t support his kids at all.”