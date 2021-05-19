Prof Hamo apologises, makes peace with Jemutai





Media personality Herman Kago, popularly known by his stage name Prof Hamo, says he’s finally owned up to ‘his mistakes’ and accepted the two kids he bore out of wedlock with fellow comedian Stella Bunei, aka Jemutai.

Hamo has also asked for forgiveness from his fans and his followers in the wake of the recent public spat with his baby mama on social media

In a lengthy post on his social media handles, Hamo also apologized to his children, adding he’d started working towards being a responsible person, dad, husband, and man.

Hamo further adds he’s made peace with Jemutai.

“Life has a way of forcefully instilling wisdom into someone. A lot happened, so much was said, both positive and negative in the same breath. If an apology is to be made then it should be soul searched, true, and from deep down. Apologies are made when someone realizes and owns up to their mistakes. I had to go back to family and make good with them otherwise all this would have been a facade. We are patching up things, not there yet but headed there by His grace,” he wrote in part.

Hamo expressed his gratitude to comedienne Jemutai for agreeing to have a sit-down with him to discuss the way forward in raising their two children.

“A big thank you to Jemutai for agreeing for us to sit down and have a peaceful discussion on how we are going to raise our kids. A special thank you to Zippy you still accommodated me despite my shortcomings.”

He also thanked comedian Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill who had stepped in to mediate the fallout between the two former love birds.

Churchill who employed this duo on his Churchill Live show had earlier explained through his social media posts that the three-day public spat between the comedians on social media was ‘unnecessary’.

“I would like to thank my boss turned mentor, Mr. Daniel Ndambuki ‘Churchill’, and Life coach Robert Burale for instilling vital knowledge & wisdom in us tukikunywa kale ka chai kamejaa maziwa miiingi (as we drank tea)..!” added Hamo.

To his children, Hamo said, “To my young ones, life is not an easy road, papa is very sorry & he hopes one day when you are old enough to understand you will forgive me. Nawapenda wote (I love you all) and I will always be here for you.”

Hamo also sought to clarify he was not fired from Royal Media Service (RMS) where he worked as a radio presenter at Hot 96 fm. He explained that he quit that job almost a month before the scandal blew up.

“RMS family poleni for being dragged into all this you know we were here 3 weeks earlier. And to you my fans. Without you, I am just Herman. With you, I am Prof Hamo. Kindly allow me to add another chapter in “My Book Of..” I am deeply sorry for letting you down. I am not yet there but working towards being a responsible person, dad, husband, and man. Mungu ni Mwema..!!!”

His apology comes days after Hamo had asked for a DNA test to be conducted and to which results confirmed and that it was 99.9 percent certain he was the father of Jemutai’s kids.

Jemutai who blew up Hamo’s cover as a dead beat dad, is yet to publicly comment on the matter.