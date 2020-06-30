Prezzo: I’ll be running for political office in 2022

Flamboyant rapper CMB Prezzo has announced that he will be running for political office in the 2022 general elections.

Although the rapper didn’t reveal which position he is eyeing, it has been reported that he will be going for the Kibra parliamentary seat.

POLITICAL PROMISES

“Yes, I will be on the ballot. If God grants me life and good health, I don’t see why not,” Prezzo said.

The rapper said he is joining politics to bring change that is always promised by politicians but never delivered.

“My goal is to bring the change that people always promise to bring but once they get there they don’t bring it. At the end of the day it’s all about standing grounds on what you believe in. Myself and a brother of mine, Steve, we started upgrading homes in Kibra way before. That on its own was just me playing my role as Kenyan in Kenya,” he said.

PREZZO THE LEADER

The rapper, who has been in the music industry for the last 16 years, has also said he believes he has what it takes to be a leader.

“You know, what are the key pointers to being a leader? A leader is someone who shed light where there is darkness. A leader is somebody who spearheads situations and takes them into his own hands. Now, please tell me if I’m not a leader, what am I?” he posed.

Last year during the Kibra by-election, following the death of Ken Okoth it was reported that Prezzo would also vie for the seat having joined Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party.

It later emerged that Prezzo wasn’t in the race.