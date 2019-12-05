Join our WhatsApp Channel
Pressure mounts on Citizen TV to stop airing ’10 over 10′ show

By Keshi Ndirangu December 5th, 2019 2 min read

Netizens are calling for the scraping of Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 show for what they claim is broadcast of pornographic content.

A petition over the same by an international platform has been delivered at the Royal Media Services offices.

CitizenGO Campaigns Director for Africa Ann Kioko on Wednesday delivered the petition with more than 20,000 signatures at the media house.

“A national television station such as Citizen TV should not bring a show which is more of a discotheque with all sorts of pornography, nudity and sexual provocation being promoted” said Kioko.

The director of Kenya Films and Classification Board Dr Ezekiel Mutua has in the past raised similar concerns about the show.

However, Dr Mutua says it’s impossible to cancel the show because it is comes on air after the watershed period.

The show, which is hosted by Willis Raburu, airs on Citizen TV every Friday night.

Here are some of online comments about the show:

