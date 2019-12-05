Pressure mounts on Citizen TV to stop airing ’10 over 10′ show

Netizens are calling for the scraping of Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 show for what they claim is broadcast of pornographic content.

A petition over the same by an international platform has been delivered at the Royal Media Services offices.

CitizenGO Campaigns Director for Africa Ann Kioko on Wednesday delivered the petition with more than 20,000 signatures at the media house.

“A national television station such as Citizen TV should not bring a show which is more of a discotheque with all sorts of pornography, nudity and sexual provocation being promoted” said Kioko.

The director of Kenya Films and Classification Board Dr Ezekiel Mutua has in the past raised similar concerns about the show.

However, Dr Mutua says it’s impossible to cancel the show because it is comes on air after the watershed period.

The show, which is hosted by Willis Raburu, airs on Citizen TV every Friday night.

Here are some of online comments about the show:

I am very happy to see the campaign against 10/10 – the obscene crap run by @WillisRaburu on @citizentvkenya. Sometimes I wonder whether the owners of the station care about morality. Would they let their kids watch the discotheque on TV. Shame on the managment & owners too! — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) December 4, 2019

If you wouldn’t watch a show with your parents, then it shouldn’t be aired on Live TV#End10over10 — Shem (@Am_Shem) December 4, 2019

Royal Media Services Managing Director, Wachira waruru called cops to stop a team from @CitizenGoAfrica led by @annmtave from going to the studios to present the petition signatures to #End10over10. Selling programs using teenagers nudity is a No. Kenyans are tired

📸||courtesy pic.twitter.com/XMv2f23HJz — NaiBlogger™ (@NaiBlogger) December 4, 2019

Thank you #Ann for standing up for the rights of the #Children and their future. It is very unfortunate that mainstream media promotes #SocialImmorality today is tue name of #10over10 #End10over10 Now! #IStandWithAK — Nyamogo Gogni (@ejnyamogo) December 4, 2019

This show parades tens of indecently dressed youth who dance and twerk live on television. The almost naked youth dance in sexually provocative styles while the disc jokey makes sure to spin the dirtiest of the songs. #End10over10 — Kwale Gunner 🇰🇪 (@Sam_Lulli) December 4, 2019