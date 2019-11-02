PR guru Anyiko Owoko weds Tomas Maule
PR personality Anyiko Owoko has officially tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Tomas Maule.
Pictures shared by Anyiko’s close friend and stylist Brian Babu, showed the bride and groom all smiles during their big day.
Anyiko wore an off-shoulder white laced gown with her new husband looking dapper in a black suit.
“My friends got married. Congratulations @anyikowoko & @koulos Mapenzi tele,” wrote Brian Babu on Instagram.
In September, the two held a traditional wedding in Molo, Nakuru County, which was attended by close friends and family.
In a past interview, Anyiko revealed how in the beginning she could only see him as a friend and it took the efforts of Sauti Sol’s Bien Barasa to convince them otherwise.
See the pictures below from the wedding: