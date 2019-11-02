Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Chillax

PR guru Anyiko Owoko weds Tomas Maule

By Sylvania Ambani November 2nd, 2019 1 min read

PR personality Anyiko Owoko has officially tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Tomas Maule.

Pictures shared by Anyiko’s close friend and stylist Brian Babu, showed the bride and groom all smiles during their big day.

OTHER ARTICLES

Anyiko wore an off-shoulder white laced gown with her new husband looking dapper in a black suit.

“My friends got married. Congratulations @anyikowoko & @koulos Mapenzi tele,” wrote Brian Babu on Instagram.

In September, the two held a traditional wedding in Molo, Nakuru County, which was attended by close friends and family.

In a past interview, Anyiko revealed how in the beginning she could only see him as a friend and it took the efforts of Sauti Sol’s Bien Barasa to convince them otherwise.

See the pictures below from the wedding:

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Nyashinski off the market in style