PR guru Anyiko Owoko weds Tomas Maule

PR personality Anyiko Owoko has officially tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Tomas Maule.

Pictures shared by Anyiko’s close friend and stylist Brian Babu, showed the bride and groom all smiles during their big day.

Anyiko wore an off-shoulder white laced gown with her new husband looking dapper in a black suit.

“My friends got married. Congratulations @anyikowoko & @koulos Mapenzi tele,” wrote Brian Babu on Instagram.

In September, the two held a traditional wedding in Molo, Nakuru County, which was attended by close friends and family.

In a past interview, Anyiko revealed how in the beginning she could only see him as a friend and it took the efforts of Sauti Sol’s Bien Barasa to convince them otherwise.

See the pictures below from the wedding: