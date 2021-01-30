Politician adds MamaYao to official name





Kisii Women Representative Janet Ongera has edited her identity and added Ngina Banto (MamaYao) to her official name.

The legislator’s decision to adopt the name for official use was made in a Kenya Gazette notice published on her behalf by J.W Wambua and Company advocates.

“Notice is given that by a deed poll dated 10th November 2020, duly executed and registered in the Registry of Documents at Nairobi as Presentation No 291 in volume DI Folio 246/4073 File No MMXX by our client Janet Ongera Ng’ina Banto formally known as Janet Ongera formerly renounced use of the name Janet Ongera and in lieu thereof assumed and adopted the name Janet Ongera Ng’ina Banto for all purposes and authorizes and requests all persons at all times to designate and address him by his assumed name Janet Ongera Ng’ina Banto only,” the notice read.

She follows in the footsteps of former governors Mike Mbuvi Sonko (Nairobi) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) who’ve altered their identities in the recent past.

Sonko was previously known as Gideon Kioko Mbuvi while Waititu added the BabaYao to his official name.

For one to be able to change their names, they must be at least 16 years of age.

A 16-year-old is however still a minor, and therefore, all that is required of them is consent, in the presence of an advocate, but the entire process is commenced by an adult.

Once all the legal requirements have been met, the applicant registers the deed poll at the Principal Registry in Nairobi or Mombasa. Nairobi offices serve the entire country as Mombasa offices serve coast region only.

The registrar shall after registration, cause the deed poll to be advertised in the Kenya Gazette. This acts as a notification to the general public of the change of name. A fee of Sh500 is payable for the deed poll presented for registration.