Police place ‘wash wash’ dealers on notice

Police have acknowledged the money laundering business is rife in Nairobi while putting those engaging in it on notice.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai confirmed on Monday, August 29, 2021, that a number of suspects have been arrested in connection with these economic crimes.

“We are aware of this and we have arrested and arraigned several suspects on the same. We also have a unit under DCI that deals with serious crime and continues to arrest perpetrators,” he explained.

He made the comment on Twitter during one of his consistent engagement sessions with the public via the #EngagetheIG forum.

The comments come days after controversial blogger Edgar Obare released what he claimed was a damning expose involving prominent personalities in Nairobi.

He claimed via Instagram that the business, commonly referred to as wash wash involves prominent politicians, immigration officials, media personalities, police officers, flamboyant business people, and even bank officials.

The Instagram page has since been deactivated.